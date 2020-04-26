Jojo Babie Flaunts Cleavage And Killer Curves In Revealing Two-Piece Outfit

American internet sensation Jojo Babie wowed tens of thousands of fans on social media after she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself on Sunday, April 26. The smokeshow took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 9.9 million followers, and it became a hit shortly after.

The 31-year-old model, who is of Asian descent, exuded an extremely sexy vibe as she was photographed outside on the street while palm trees filled the background behind her. She took center stage in the snapshot, pouting and directing her gaze straight into the lens. Jojo posed with one hand on her hips and the other raised up to her long, highlighted platinum blond hair. Her locks, which featured dark roots, were styled in slight waves as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Furthermore, Jojo added a touch of glamour to look by rocking a full face of makeup that included foundation, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, eyeliner, blush, and a light pink lipstick. What demanded the most attention, however, was her killer figure, which she flaunted in a revealing two-piece ensemble.

Jojo’s top, which featured a floral-print design, was designed with two thick straps that appeared to tie around her neck. The tiny top tightly hugged the model’s voluptuous assets as it exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Also on display was Jojo’s slim and flat core as the garment was cropped, reaching just below her chest.

Jojo paired the top with a matching pair of shorts that also did not leave much to the imagination. The minuscule bottoms barely covered the model’s derriere as they showed off her curvaceous hips and thighs. Furthermore, the shorts’ high-waisted design also drew attention to Jojo’s midriff. The model did not opt to accessorize the look as it was bold enough on its own.

Jojo did not include a geotag for the post, but in the post’s caption she wished her multitude of followers “love, peace, and happiness.”

The sizzling snapshot was met with a large amount of approval from the model’s fans as it amassed more than 43,000 likes in just three hours after going live. More than 2,000 followers also relayed their thoughts in the comments section, mostly to compliment Jojo on her figure, looks, and outfit.

“Much love, so beautiful,” one fan commented.

“Thick cutie,” a second fan added.

“Wow, such a hot look,” a third admirer chimed in,

“You are a beautiful woman,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Jojo has posted a number of sexy snapshots on her social media account as of late. On April 24, she rocked a barley there thong and fishnet tights that sent fans into a frenzy, as it showed off her bodacious derriere, per The Inquisitr. The snap amassed more than 172,000 likes.