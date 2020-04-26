Sofia Bevarly Exposes Ample Cleavage In A Light-Pink Top To Celebrate Her Birthday

Sofia Bevarly recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1.4 million fans with a set of hot birthday snaps.

In the pictures, which were uploaded on Sunday, April 26, Sofia could be seen rocking a light-pink, ruched top that featured criss-cross lace detailing on the chest. The risqué ensemble allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage while also accentuating her small waist. She teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted jeans.

As for her beauty looks, she opted for minimal makeup to prove that she is naturally pretty. The application comprised foundation, a nude lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thin coat of mascara. She wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her ample bosoms. She also let a few strands of hair fall on her face to pull off a very chic look.

In terms of jewelry, Sofia kept it very simple and only opted for a pair of small hoop earrings and a delicate silver ring. Meanwhile, she also accessorized with a blue wristwatch.

To pose for the photoshoot, she stood next to a sliding glass door. In the first snap, she looked at the camera, tugged at the hemline of her jeans, and flashed her beautiful smile. In the second pic, she slightly puckered her lips, smiled, and gazed at the camera.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Fort Myers, Florida. In the caption, Sofia wrote that even though she has just turned 24, she feels more than a decade older than she actually is. She also informed her fans that her sexy top was from the online clothing retailer, Tiger Mist.

Within two hours of going live, the snaps garnered more than 32,000 likes. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted more than 830 messages to praise her beauty and to wish her a happy birthday.

“Omg Sofia, you look gorgeous. I hope you are staying safe! Love you!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Happy Birthday, Queen. May all of your wishes come true. God bless you,” another user chimed in.

“You look very mature for a 24-year-old and I mean that in the nicest way possible. You have a sophisticated, mature look. Women get more beautiful as they grow older… imagine your beauty at 40!” a third admirer remarked.

Other fans posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “the prettiest woman on IG,” and “absolute stunner,” to express their admiration for Sofia.

Many of her fellow models also wished Sofia a happy birthday, including Hannah Palmer, Kinsey Wolanski, and Gabriella Abutbol.

Yesterday, Sofia surprised her fans with another double-photo update, one in which she could be seen rocking a cozy-looking shirt with matching sweatpants that exposed her midriff and cleavage.