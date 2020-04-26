Ariana James Flaunts Toned Figure In Curve-Hugging Blue Crop Top And Shorts For Lower Body Routine

Colombian fitness model, Ariana James, showed off her toned hourglass figure in the most recent video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the brunette beauty rocked a curve-hugging longsleeved blue crop top with a zipper at the front. A pair of matching blue shorts completed the eye-catching workout ensemble. The snug workout pants featured a v-shaped waistband which drew the viewer’s eye to her washboard abs.

Ariana worked out with a resistance band in the video. Near the beginning of the clip, she placed a thick black one above her knees for a set of squat jumps.

Then, with the band in the same position, she performed a series of crab walks which required her to take lateral steps with each foot.

Ariana got into a plank position next and then repeatedly jumped to spread her legs and then to narrow the space between them.

After that, she lay on her back and kept her knees raised with her feet planted on the yoga mat. Then she raised her hips and lowered them. She did a single-leg version of the exercise next. That was followed by a set of leg abductions. She lay on her side for this one with her thighs stacked on top of each other and the resistance band positioned above her knees. She then spread and narrowed her thighs, stretching and contracting the band as she did so.

The video was a piece of sponsored content for the fitness energy drink brand, Bank Energy. Ariana was captured sipping one of their products at various points in the video and the workout footage was spliced with shots of the drink’s can. Ariana’s exercise band was also emblazoned with the company’s logo.

In her caption, Ariana wrote that she likes to do 10 minutes of muscle activation exercises before training her glutes and claimed that it leads to better results in the long run. She also suggested that anyone who has difficulty “feeling” an exercise could do the same, adding that these warm-up exercises can be done with either resistance bands or body weight.

The video racked up close to 70,000 views in one hour and more than 450 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans called Ariana “beautiful” in both English and Spanish. Other commenters also called her an inspiration and thanked her for sharing fitness tips with them. A third subset of the comments was filled with long collections of emoji meant to express admiration for Ariana.