Demi Rose Flaunts Her Curves In A Clingy Black Dress

Demi Rose wowed her 13.9 Instagram followers with her latest post, posing in a skintight dress that accentuated her hourglass figure.

The brunette bombshell had a faraway look in her eyes, looking beyond the camera instead of staring at the lens. Her body was turned to the side, her head over her shoulder, her chin touching it. Her arms rested by her sides.

Demi wore a sleeveless black sundress that criss-crossed in the back, its straps laced up the more the back of the frock dipped. Demi arched her back in the sizzling snap, which only served to emphasize her curvaceous derriere even more. Her booty was the focal point of the picture.

While the front of the dress was relatively obscured, fans could see the strap glide over one shoulder and onto the bust of the garment. As she arched her back, she amplified her chest.

Her chocolate tresses were done up in a half-up, half-down style, the front of her hair pulled back behind her head. The crown of her head glittered with caramel-colored highlights. Her brunette locks cascaded down her back in a tangle of waves.

Demi completed the look with dainty diamond earrings and a diamond ring. Her nails were lacquered with a dark red polish.

Demi glowed in the sultry snap. She wore a rust-colored shimmer on her lids and in the outer corners of her eyes. Her feathery lashes curled up and fanned out dramatically. Her dark brows arched over her honey brown eyes.

Icy white highlighter dotted the apples of her cheeks, which were swiped with blush. Her cheekbones sparkled and popped in the light. She wore a rosy pink gloss on her plump pout.

Demi’s fans flocked to the comments section in droves, eager to comment on her latest Fashion Nova look.

“Dang always looking gorgeous as ever,” commented one social media user, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“You are very, very stylish,” complimented another, including a smiley face with hearts around it.

“Those curves should be illegal,” said a third follower.

“NATURAL BEAUTY,” exclaimed a fan in all-caps, punctuating their comment with several red hearts and two flame emoji.

At the time of this writing, the picture racked up close to 163,000 likes and garnered more than 1,330 comments.

As The Inquisitr readers and Demi Rose fans know, the model frequently shares sexy uploads on her Instagram account. Most recently, she stunned in black lingerie. “Angel in disguise,” she captioned the photo.