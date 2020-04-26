Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Major Cleavage In Revealing One-Piece Swimsuit

Brazilian bombshell Natalia Garibotto caught the attention of thousands of fans on social media after she shared a sexy new snapshots of herself bikini-clad on Sunday, April 26. The social media star took to Instagram to share the post with her 2.1 million followers.

The 26-year-old model — who is mostly known for being an Instagram influencer — was photographed in front of a gray wall. She took center stage in the photo as she posed directly in front of the camera and exuded an indifferent, yet sexy vibe. She tilted her head down as her eyes stared directly into the camera. She raised her right hand up to her face. Meanwhile, her long brunette hair, which featured blond highlights, was styled into a bun that sat at the top of her head.

Natalia also sported some light makeup that brought out her natural beauty and complemented her tanned skin-tone. The application included eyeliner, a smoky eyeshadow, a nude lipstick, and eyelash extensions. Still, it was her killer figure that stood out, as it was on display in a revealing one-piece swimsuit.

The mostly pink snakeskin-print swimsuit featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment further featured a plunging neckline that stole the show as it highlighted Natalia’s voluptuous assets and exposed more than an eyeful of cleavage. Additionally, the one-piece’s briefs, which were cut in a traditional Brazilian style design, did not provide much coverage as they flaunted her curvaceous hips. The bathing suit also featured a bow that tied around the model’s midriff, further drawing attention to her slim core.

Natalia accessorized the revealing beachside look with just a necklace.

The model did not include a geotag for the post, but engaged with her fans in the post’s caption, asking them how they were today.

The sexy image was met with a large amount of support and approval from Natalia’s fans, garnering more than 35,000 likes within the first three hours after going live. Furthermore, more than 300 followers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her figure, her looks, and her bathing suit.

“My favorite pic,” one user commented.

“Damn, so hot,” a second follower added.

“You are so pretty,” a third admirer chimed in.

“I’m doing better after seeing this,” a fourth fan proclaimed, replying to the beauty’s caption.

Natalia has shared a number of sizzling bikini-clad looks on her Instagram as of late. On April 11, she wowed in another one-piece snakeskin-print swimsuit that displayed her enviable figure and famous assets, per The Inquisitr. The snap received more than 74,000 likes.