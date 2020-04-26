Michelle Janavs, Sentenced In College Admission Scandal, Tries To Avoid Prison Due To COVID-19

Hot Pocket heiress Michelle Janavs requested to serve her sentence at home.

Hot Pocket heiress Michelle Janavs, who will be jailed in relation to the college admissions scandal, is trying to avoid doing her time behind bars due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She has asked a judge if she could be permitted to fulfill her five month sentence at home where she will be less at risk of contracting the coronavirus, according to The Daily Mail.

Janavs, who is 49-years-old, is expected to report to prison in May. However, she is currently trying hard to avoid sitting behind bars. This past Wednesday she filed a last ditch effort in hopes of staying out of jail. In the legal motion, she claims that because she has a health condition she is particularly at risk of not only catching the virus, but experiencing dangerous side effects. What this health condition is was not made evident in the court filing.

“If Ms. Janavs were to surrender to (Bureau of Prisons) custody, she is highly likely to become infected with COVID-19. And because of her underlying health condition, she faces a much higher risk than others of serious complications, hospitalization, or death from the virus,” her lawyers state in the court document.

If Janavs is permitted to complete her sentence at her Newport Coast mansion in California, there is no denying that it will be a far more pleasant experience than five months behind bars. The heiress’ mansion is reportedly worth $11 million and includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

As of now, Janavs is expected to spend her prison time at FPC Bryan, which is a federal prison for female inmates located northeast of Austin, Texas. It is a minimum security prison with around 900 inmates.

Thus far, the court has not approved or denied Janavs’ request for her sentencing to be changed to house arrest.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Janavs is facing prison time because she pleaded guilty to paying $400,000 in bribery funds to get her two daughters into prestigious universities. In addition to the bribery funds, she also had her eldest daughter presented to the University of Southern California as a beach volleyball recruit despite the fact that the girl did not play the sport competitively.

Her sentence is among the harshest that has been handed down in relation to the college admissions scandal thus far.

“I’m so very sorry I tried to make an unfair advantage for my children. There are truly no words to express the heartache and shame by my actions. I have been shaken to the core,” she told the judge while in court.