Joe Biden Accuser Blasts Media For Not Asking Candidate About Sexual Assault Accusation

Tara Reade, who has accused Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexual assault and harassment, spoke to Fox News on Sunday about her disappointment in the media outlets for failing to press the former vice president on the accusations.

“I think it’s shocking that this much time has passed and that he is an actual nominee for president and they’re not asking the questions,” she said. “He’s been on Anderson Cooper at least twice where he was not asked.”

Reade wondered if the media response would be different if her alleged sexual abuser wre Donald Trump or Brett Kavanaugh.

“In other words, it’s politics and political agenda playing a role in objective reporting and asking the question.”

According to Reade, Biden is not making himself open to talking about the accusation, and anchors are not making an effort to inquire.

Reade’s comments come after Larry King Live footage from 1993 was unearthed. In the clip, an unnamed woman calls in and inquires about her daughter, who worked for a prominent senator, and an issue that she had while working for them. Reade claims that woman is her mother, Jeanette Altimus, which would support her previous claim that she confided in her mother about the alleged assault.

Reade told Fox News that she was “furious” at her mother after she called into Larry King Live following the airing of the broadcast.

After the release of the call’s transcript on Friday, Biden Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield released a statement that claimed that Reade was not telling the truth. According to Bedingfield, Biden has dedicated his career to “changing the culture and the laws” around violence toward women.

“Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press,” the statement read.

As reported by Fox News, the episode of Larry King Live that allegedly features Reade’s mother is no longer listed in the Google Play catalog. According to the network, it is unclear when the streaming service removed the episode. Although Larry King Live aired on CNN, the network allegedly does not license the show’s content that is on Google Play. Per Fox News, episode listings are under the authority of Google.

Reade first accused Biden of touching her inappropriately before giving a more graphic account of her experiences working in his Senate office. She previously accused Biden’s Senate staffers of “bullying her.” As noted by Fox News, her mother’s comments in the Larry King Live clip could be referring to such accusations, as they do not specifically reference sexual assault.