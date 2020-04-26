Viral Video Shows Massive House Party In Chicago In Violation Of Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order

A viral video shows crowds of people gathered at a home in Chicago’s West Side in apparent disregard for stay-at-home orders in both the city and the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As WGN-TV reported, the video was uploaded to the internet this weekend and has already racked up tens of thousands of views, with residents telling the news outlet that the party took place somewhere on the city’s West Side. The outlet said it had received several tips from people who learned about the party and expressed their dismay that so many of the young people there were disregarding their safety and the safety of others. Illinois and other states have ordered the closure of non-essential businesses and banned large public gatherings, as the coronavirus can spread through the air when people are in close proximity.

The Chicago Police Department issued a statement about the house party video on Sunday, saying it is taking action to disperse crowds and break up gatherings. It was not clear if the department was investigating the party, or if anyone involved could face potential punishment.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media depicting a large house party inside of an alleged Chicago residence,” the department stated, via WGN-TV. “While we cannot authenticate the nature or location of the gathering, we want to remind everyone of the social distancing requirements in place. CPD will disperse crowds in violation of social distancing requirements, and if necessary, issue citations or as a last resort, enforce via arrest.”

As Fox 8 noted, the largest outbreaks of the coronavirus in Chicago have been on the South and West Sides, and 46 percent of deaths in the city have been African Americans.

Across the country, a number of states have started to lift the restrictions first put in place at the start of the coronavirus outbreak, allowing some businesses to reopen and permitting small gatherings of people. These have been met with some pushback, however, as public health experts warn that loosening restrictions too soon and allowing people to be close to one another could spark a new outbreak. As The Inquisitr reported, a model created by MIT predicts an “exponential explosion” in cases if these restrictions are lifted too quickly.

Both Illinois and the city of Chicago still have stay-at-home orders in place, however, meaning the house party seen in the viral video is likely in violation of the law. Chicago police have already broken up other house parties held during the coronavirus lockdown.