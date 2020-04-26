Whitney Johns Sports Dark Red Bikini For New ‘Slider’ Workout On A Balcony

Whitney Johns added a hot new video page on her Instagram page on Sunday and fans are loving it.

In the shared clip, the brunette beauty rocked a dark red bikini that showed off her sculpted abs, arms, and legs. Whitney emerged through a sliding door at the beginning of the video and stepped onto a balcony while waving around two sliders. These were small white and black disks that she used during the workout.

Whitney placed one of the disks beneath under her right foot and slid it behind her while bending her opposite knee. Then she slid the same foot out to one side.

Next, she got into a plank position and placed each slider beneath her feet. Then she pushed one knee toward her chest, twisting her torso in its direction as she did so. She followed every two knee raises with a pushup.

Then Whitney lay on her back and raised her knees, positioning the sliders under her heels. She raised her hips and then extended one leg forward before sliding it back toward her body. She then repeated the motion on the opposite side.

After that, Whitney got on her hands and knees, placing the sliders beneath her palms. She pushed her hand forward using the disk to help propel her body forward. After sliding her hand back, she did the same movement on the other side.

Whitney got back into a plank position next. With the sliders under her feet, she pushed one leg forward and across the othe before swinging them both toward her torso. She then repeated the third exercise in the circuit before moving onto sliding the disks out to the sides with her hands.

Next, Whitney started sliding herself from a plank into a pike position with the disks beneath her feet. She followed this transition with a solitary pushup before repeating the sequence.

In the close to 100 comments, fans shared their reactions to the workout video.

“Body,” one person wrote before adding a fire emoji to the comment. “These are a real muscle burner.. I love my sliders..”

“That’s the hottest work out routine I have ever seen,” another added.

One fan shared their plans for attempting the workout with substitutes for the sliders.

“I’m gonna try some of those, maybe use pillows as items for my hand lol! Great stuff,” they wrote.

“That looks so good! I’m going to have to give it a go,” a fourth commenter added, including a thumbs-up emoji to emphasize their point.