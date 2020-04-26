Demi Rose Gets Devilish In Black Lingerie: ‘Angel In Disguise’

Demi Rose sizzled in her latest Instagram upload, sharing a sexy snap of herself wearing nothing but black lingerie underneath a red leather coat.

The photo was taken from afar and at a low angle, in order to ensure that the entirety of Demi’s ensemble was captured in the image. She looked straight ahead, her honey brown eyes obscured by red, cat-eye sunglasses. She posed with one hand on her hip, the other down by her side.

Demi wore a matching bra-and-panty set, the lacy lingerie emphasizing all of her assets. The black bra featured scalloped edges, as well as applique floral designs on the cups. The top flaunted her buxom bust and ample cleavage. It was so low-cut that her chest threatened to spill out of it.

The bottoms boasted the same designs. They sat high on her hips, showcasing her hourglass physique. Her taut and toned midriff was on full display.

Demi paired the seductive look with a thigh-high red slicker that gave the lingerie a bold, devilish twist. She wore knee-high red boots that matched both the jacket and the sunglasses.

She stood behind a bright blue neon sign that read, in script: “Caption this.”

Indeed, Demi captioned it with an angel-devil metaphor, insinuating that she was really innocent underneath the sultry attire. She even noted the location as “The Clouds.”

Demi’s brunette locks were deeply parted, and a side bang swept across part of her forehead. Her hair circled around the back of her neck and cascaded down one shoulder. Her chocolate tresses were done in layers and tumbled down in messy, beachy curls, reaching just below her chest.

Her cheeks were brushed with blush, making her cheekbones pop. She wore a rosy pink hue on her lips.

Demi’s 13.9 million followers loved the scandalous outfit, flocking to the comments section of the post to tell her so.

“Ok girl go ahead,” wrote a fan, including a flame and two clapping emoji.

“Queen!” another exclaimed, adding a queen and a row of flame emoji to their comment.

“So gorgeous,” replied a third follower, followed by two red hearts.

Others reacted specifically to her caption.

“Not in disguise just an angel,” commented a fourth social media user, punctuating their comment with an angel emoji.

As of press time, the photo racked up over 358,000 likes and 2,200 comments.

Prior to this post, Demi Rose shared a video of herself on her Instagram story wearing a revealing sports bra and skintight pants.