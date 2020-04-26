Texas Mayor Apologizes For Breaking Her Own Stay-At-Home Order To Visit A Nail Salon

A Texas mayor is apologizing to her constituents after breaking her own stay-at-home order so she could pay a visit to a nail salon.

Becky Ames, the mayor of Beaumont in the southern part of the state, issued an apology after a photo showed her wearing a face mask while sitting in a nail salon. The picture was published by KBMT and was reportedly the center of an investigation from the district attorney,

Ames initially told the local NBC affiliate that she did go to The Nail Bar but said she had talked to the owner about removing an old manicure set and did not interact with any employees. Ames said that she also needed acetone, and said the owner was planning to leave it out for her.

The picture showed Ames sitting at a table with her hands in a bowl of water, which she said the owner left out so she could remove the previous manicure.

The Texas mayor was criticized for the visit, especially as she had put in place stay-at-home order meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. As NBC News noted, Ames acted even quicker than the Texas state government, first putting the order in place on March 27. It was not until April 2 that Texas Governor Greg Abbott put in a statewide stay-at-home order and closed all non-essential businesses.

Ames apologized this week, saying that the trip to the nail salon was a “lapse in judgment.”

“I promise there was no malice intended,” she wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. “I should never have entered the salon last Tuesday. I did not intend to take personal privilege while asking others to sacrifice and for that I am truly remorseful.”

Ames went on to say that she realizes she is held to a higher standard as a public official, and asked for forgiveness.

“I am honestly sorry and I pray that you will forgive me,” she wrote.

Texas has seen close to 24,000 coronavirus cases through Sunday afternoon, including a total of 224 in Jefferson County, where Beaumont is located. Some non-essential businesses have begun to reopen in the state.

There could still be more punishment ahead for the Beaumont nail salon, which was supposed to be closed by the mayor’s orders. The NBC News report noted that the local district attorney and the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation are investigation, and the business could face a fine of $1,000.