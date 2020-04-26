Genesis Lopez Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Skintight Dress

American beauty Genesis Lopez sent temperatures soaring on social media after she posted a very sexy snapshot of herself on Sunday, April 26. The internet starlet took to Instagram to share the image with her 4.8 million followers and it quickly caught the attention of thousands within minutes.

The 26-year-old model was photographed outdoors on what appeared to be a rooftop deck of a high-rise building. Genesis took center stage as she faced the camera directly, while her right hand rested on her hips and her left hand caressed her thighs. She exuded a seductive vibe as she pouted her lips and gazed directly into the camera’s lens. Her long brunette hair — which featured blond highlights — was styled slightly wavy as it cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder.

Genesis, once again, glammed her look up with a full face of makeup that included black eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, eyelash extensions, a nude lipstick, highlighter, blush, bronzer, and foundation. Still, it was her enviable physique that demanded the most attention in the image, as she flaunted her body in a tiny dress.

The gray dress, which looked to be made out of a soft, stretch material, featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The skintight garment further featured a ruched design as it hugged Genesis’ curvaceous figure, highlighting her hips, derriere, and slim core. The dress’ plunging neckline was also eye-catching as it showcased Genesis’ voluptuous assets and exposed some cleavage. Furthermore, as the dress was extremely short, reaching just below her bottom, it also put her thighs and legs on full display.

Genesis finished the look off with a pair of open-toed black high heels.

Genesis did not include a geotag in the post, but wished her fans a pleasant Sunday. She further stated that once quarantine is over she will be “traveling everywhere again,” before announcing that she would be giving away $100 to five fans.

The sultry snapshot was met with instant support and approval from a number of Genesis’ fans, amassing more than 40,000 likes since going live Sunday afternoon. An additional 600 followers also took to the comments section to overload the model with compliments on her body, her looks, and her ensemble.

“Divine mama,” one social media user commented.

“Always beautiful inside and out,” a second fan added.

“Sexy babe, that dress is hot,” a third admirer chimed in.

Genesis is no stranger to serving up sizzling looks of herself on her social media account. On April 19, she stunned her fans after she sported a revealing gray bra-and-panty set that showed off her famous killer curves, per The Inquisitr. The post has received more than 107,000 likes so far.