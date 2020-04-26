Linn Lowes Powers Flaunts Toned Legs In Gray Shorts And Cropped Sweatshirt For ‘No Jumping’ Cardio Workout

Linn Lowes demonstrated a “no jumping” cardio workout with her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

In the shared clip, the fitness trainer showed off her toned legs in a pair of gray shorts and a cropped loose-fitting sweatshirt.

She started the routine with a set of step-up lunges. For this exercise, she took a big step onto an ottoman and then raised her other leg up to her chest. After stepping down with the second leg, she performed a reverse lunge before starting the sequence all over again. In her caption, Linn recommended doing 15 repetitions for each leg.

Next, Linn tackled a combination of bridges and leg extensions. She started in a seated position on a mat. Her torso was tilted backward and her arms were stretched behind her, helping her to stay upright. Then she raised her pelvis and lowered it. After that, she extended her legs upward, hinging the motion at her knees. Linn’s caption suggested doing 20 of these.

A set of pulse lunge kicks came next. Linn started these in a standing position with her arms raised in front of her chest and one foot ahead of the other. Then she bent her knees to perform the lunge and followed her first repetition with two shallower knee bends. A front kick with her back leg followed before Linn repeated the lunge pulses. She suggested doing 10 of these on each leg in her caption.

Linn lay on her back for the next exercise, a series of flutter kicks. This required her to alternate lowering and raising her right and left legs. Squat twists followed as the last exercise in the circuit. She performed a deep wide-legged squat at the start of the exercise and then raised one leg diagonally while turning her torso in its direction.

Her caption recommended doing 30 seconds of flutter kicks and 12 squat twists on each side.

The post has been liked more than 16,000 likes and close to 200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments, fans heaped on the praise for Linn’s beauty and physical fitness. Several fans also expressed their gratitude for the exercise demonstration.

“Well done Linn!” one person wrote before adding an applause emoji to their comment. “This is perfect for those who suffer from exercise-induced asthma like me! Gonna try this one for sure!”

“Can you do more of these? I Live above people in an apartment, lol. So no jumping…Thank you in advance!” a second Instagram user added.

“Thank you for another workout inspiration,” a third remarked. “I will try it today. I did the quad workout yesterday and have to say my quads were on fire!

“Love it. Nice to have some options since I injured my knee while on quarantine thank you” a fourth Instagram user wrote.