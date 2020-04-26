New Orleans Saints News: Taysom Hill Signs New Deal Through 2021

The New Orleans Saints have had a busy weekend, and it has continued with good news as Taysom Hill isn’t going anywhere. On Sunday morning, the multi-positional quarterback signed a new deal with the team that will keep him in the “Big Easy” through 2021.

According to ESPN, the new contract is a two-year deal worth $21 million, and that includes $16 million fully guaranteed at signing. There is another $1 million built into the contract, which can kick in as performance incentives.

When the offseason started, Hill was offered a one-year, $4.641 million tender by the Saints. As a restricted free agent, this deal was placed on him so that the Saints could match any offers made to him by other teams around the NFL. This new two-year contract will replace that one.

He did not sign any offer sheets with other teams before last week’s NFL deadline.

Hill has been with the Saints since 2017 and has become an integral part of their explosive offense. In 2019, Hill lined up as a quarterback, wide receiver, running back, and kick returner, among other things.

During the offseason, New Orleans lost Teddy Bridgewater in free agency as he signed a massive deal with the Carolina Panthers. Bridgewater played very well in the absence of Drew Brees last season, while the future Hall of Famer missed time due to a thumb injury.

Bridgewater ended up in high demand due to that type of play, and it landed him a starting job opposite the Saints in the NFC South.

Even though he hasn’t fully proven himself as a franchise quarterback, Hill has been seen as the eventual replacement for Brees. Head coach Sean Payton has often said that he can see Hill stepping in as the future leader of the Saints, but it won’t happen until Brees is ready to step away from the game.

Hill will have some competition for the No. 2 spot, though, as the Saints were closing in on another big deal on Sunday.

Jameis Winston became expendable after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady in free agency last month. On Sunday morning, the Saints were close to finalizing a one-year deal for Winston, which would keep him in the NFC South as well.

If the signing of Winston becomes official, the Saints will likely enter training camp with four quarterbacks under contract. Brees is locked in as the starter, while Winston and Hill will compete for the back-up position. Over the weekend, the Saints selected Tommy Stevens in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.