Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Gray Leggings And A Cozy-Looking Sweatshirt

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom tantalized her 8.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a stunning snap that showcased her sculpted lower body to perfection. She included the geotag of Sweden on her post, indicating to her followers where the snap was taken.

Anna stood outside on a patch of ground that was covered in rocks, and the spot overlooked a large body of water. The sky was gray and a branches from a tree without any leaves was visible from the top portion of the frame.

Anna’s ensemble seemed to match her surroundings, as she went for a monochromatic gray look. She showcased her sculpted thighs and rear in a pair of tight gray leggings that clung to every inch of her curves. The leggings were a solid color and didn’t feature any unusual details, but the figure-hugging fit made them a stunning look on Anna’s physique. The leggings were full length, coming all the way to her ankles, where a patch of skin was visible before her white sneakers started.

Rather than pairing the tight leggings with an equally form-fitting top, Anna opted to wear a cozy gray sweatshirt that obscured her curves. Her cleavage and sculpted shoulders weren’t visible in the look, but she tucked the back of it up slightly so that her booty was still on full display.

Anna’s blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in a romantic style, and she rocked her signature makeup look. She had a nude hue on her lips, and a subtle smoky eye that accentuated her gorgeous gaze without being too overpowering.

Anna gazed off into the distance rather than staring at the camera or the view in front of her. She had both arms pulled up to her chest, and in the caption of the post, she filled her followers in on why she was out and about.

Her fans absolutely loved the Instagram update, and the post racked up over 23,000 likes within just 56 minutes. Within less than an hour, the post also had 373 comments from her eager followers.

