Jodie Turner-Smith Says She’s A ‘Milk Factory’ One Week After Giving Birth To A Baby Girl

The actress gave birth to her first child with Joshua Jackson last week.

Jodie Turner-Smith is trying to keep her fans posted on what it’s like to be a brand new mother. On Saturday, the Queen & Slim actress posted a photo of herself to her Instagram story letting her fans know exactly how motherhood has been for her, People reports.

“Mum = Milk factory till further notice,” she wrote over the photo, which features her in a black nursing bra.

The actress also showcased a new piece of jewelry from Ariel Gordon that says “PARENT” in gold lettering.

Turner-Smith’s photo comes just a week after she gave birth to her baby girl. The news that she had given birth to her first child with husband Joshua Jackson was confirmed to People on April 21.

“Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” reps for the actors said at the time.

Two days after it was officially confirmed, Turner-Smith shared the news on her personal Twitter page, and thanked her fans for the outpouring of support she’d received in the lead-up to her baby’s birth.

In response to her post on Twitter, fans offered an outpouring of love to the actress, congratulating her and Jackson on the birth of their first child together.

“Yes ma’am, you are. Congratulations to you and baby daddy,” one user wrote.

“Congratulations, Jodie!! I’m ecstatic for your new family,” another user remarked.

Before she gave birth, Turner-Smith took some time to reflect on her pregnancy journey on her Instagram page. In a post that was accompanied by a picture of her baby bump, the actress described her pregnancy as a “fantastic voyage.” She also told her followers that she wouldn’t soon forget how it felt to be pregnant, and she wouldn’t forget what it looked like either.

Jackson and Turner-Smith first revealed the pregnancy in January when Turner-Smith stepped out in Los Angeles in a form-fitting dress that highlighted her baby bump. Following that initial revelation, Turner-Smith announced on International Women’s Day that the couple would be having a daughter.

It was first reported that Jackson and Turner-Smith had wed in December of last year. The couple had stepped out wearing rings in November, People reports, and reportedly picked up a marriage license in August of that year.

In an interview with Access in March, Jackson said that he always suspected their baby would be a girl. The actor, who recently starred in Little Fires Everywhere, said that his family “doesn’t really have boys,” before explaining that his family was “85 to 90 percent female.”