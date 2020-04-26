Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Split: ‘This Is Just The Situation Of Two People Growing Apart’

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are divorcing after 10 years together. The reality star and former NFL player made the announcement on Instagram on Sunday.
In a joint statement posted to their social media pages, Kristin and Jay shared photos of them together during happier times and wrote that their split comes due to the fact that they have simply grown apart.
Kristin shared a photo of her and Jay walking with their arms around one another while vacationing, while the former NFL quarterback posted a more formal pic of the two as they looked ready for a night out.
The celebrity couple married in 2013 and share three children, Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4.
With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.
News of the couple’s split comes one day after Kristin celebrated the third anniversary of her jewelry brand, Uncommon James. The former MTV star revealed that she started the company as a “side hustle” while she was a stay-at-home mom, and it turned into a full-blown business.