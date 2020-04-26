Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Split: ‘This Is Just The Situation Of Two People Growing Apart’

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are divorcing after 10 years together. The reality star and former NFL player made the announcement on Instagram on Sunday.

In a joint statement posted to their social media pages, Kristin, 33, and Jay, 36, shared photos of them together during happier times and wrote that their split comes due to the fact that they have simply grown apart.

Kristin shared a photo of her and Jay walking with their arms around one another while vacationing, while the former NFL quarterback posted a more formal pic of the two as they looked ready for a night out.

Both wrote that they have much “love and respect for one another” and expressed gratitude for their decade-long relationship.

The celebrity couple married in 2013 and share three children, Camden Jack, 7, and Jaxon Wyatt, 5, and Saylor James, 4. The family has been quarantining in the Bahamas but returned to their Nashville home last week, per TMZ.

Kristin and Jay met in 2010 during a Chicago Bears presentation. Their initial engagement was called off by Jay in 2011, but the couple reconciled and married in June 2013. During their time together, the couple’s careers thrived.

Jay served as quarterback for the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins, while Kristin became an author and an entrepreneur. The couple was also featured on Kristin’s E! reality show, Very Cavallari.

News of the couple’s split comes one day after Kristin celebrated the third anniversary of her jewelry brand, Uncommon James. The former MTV star revealed that she started the company as a “side hustle” while she was a stay-at-home mom, and it turned into a full-blown business.