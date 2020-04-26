Alex Rodriguez Says He’s ‘Incredibly Grateful’ To Have Time With Family During The Pandemic

The former baseball star is trying to look on the brightside of his quarantine.

Alex Rodriguez is trying to keep a positive mindset as he quarantines with fiancée Jennifer Lopez and their blended family. In a lengthy post on Saturday, the former New York Yankee explained that he was feeling “incredibly grateful” to be able to spend more time with his family amidst the pandemic.

In the post, Rodriguez said that he loved spending time with Lopez as well as his eldest daughter Natasha, who was also in the photo posted with the lengthy caption. The retired baseball player that he’s trying to focus on doing one good thing for someone else every day.

He continued the post by saying that the pandemic made it more important than ever for people to help one another, and explained that while life in quarantine may only be temporary, the way people act will last long past it.

Even as he encouraged kindness among his followers, Rodriguez also wrote that he hoped they were ding well themselves. The baseball star told them to be grateful for the people in their lives, and encouraged them to reach out to someone they know with a small act of kindness. He ended his message on a note of hope, writing that he knew they would come out the other side of this crisis, which is why it’s so important to treat one another with kindness.

The post was accompanied by a photo of Rodriguez and Lopez along with Rodriguez’s elder daughter Natasha. All three of their faces are close together, and it seems like they were trying to make faces that were a little sultry and a little silly.

Rodriguez and Lopez have been quarantining at their home with Natasha, as well as his younger daughter Ella and Lopez’s 12-year-old twins Max and Emme. Even as they encourage kindness and deal with the pandemic, Lopez and Rodriguez have also had to reschedule their wedding plans as a result of the coronavirus.

“It did affect it a little bit. So, we’ll see what happens now … I really don’t know what’s gonna happen now as far as dates or anything like that,” Lopez said of her wedding in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

She continued by saying that, like many families, Lopez and Rodriguez were just trying to get through the pandemic in one piece.

“We are just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. So, again, it’s just something we have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out,” Lopez said.