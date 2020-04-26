Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Afternoon Dance Break Video On Instagram

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross thrilled her 7.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling video in which she showed off a few of her dance moves. Tracee didn’t include a geotag on her post, but she appeared to be at home in a stunningly decorated room.

The walls were painted a deep shade of blue, but large windows filled the space with natural light. A massive gray sectional with a few colorful throw pillows filled the space, and there was a piece of art on the wall in an ornate golden frame. A minimalist coffee table cluttered with books and other accessories, including a vase of flowers, finished the corner of the space that was visible in Tracee’s video.

The actress looked gorgeous in a printed robe that came to just below her knees. The robe draped over her toned physique, and was belted at the waist, flaunting her hourglass shape. Tracee’s hair was styled in a half-up style, and she was barefoot in the video clip.

She swayed side-to-side, enjoying the music playing and having an absolute blast. Tracee shook her booty in the video, and even swung her arms and head as she busted out several moves.

The robe she was wearing was semi-sheer when the light hit it in some points, showing off a hint of Tracee’s toned thighs and booty underneath the garment. The video quality wasn’t the sharpest, so not many details of Tracee’s face were visible, but she likely wasn’t wearing too much makeup while just hanging out in her robe.

She didn’t include much context for the video, simply telling her fans in the caption that she was enjoying a dance break. Tracee isn’t afraid to show off her personality for her Instagram followers, and the video highlighted her fun-loving vibe.

Tracee’s followers absolutely loved the dance video, and it racked up over 633,800 views within just 18 hours. The post also received 3,507 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“That backward step with the praise dance lean by twerking hair whip thooooo,” one fan said, loving Tracee’s moves.

“You are such a free soul!” another follower commented, including a heart emoji in her comment.

“Omg I was dancing to this same song in my living room last week! Vibes!” one fan added.

“This just made my day!! Thank you @traceeellisross,” another follower said.

Tracee isn’t afraid to make a style statement when it comes to her wardrobe or beauty looks. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tracee shared a stunning double update in which she rocked a tight leopard-print dress that accentuated her toned physique to perfection. She paired the dress with a bold lip and a vibrant swipe of color underneath her eyes for a truly stunning look.