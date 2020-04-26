WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Has Been In A ‘Bad Mood,’ And It Has Become A Running Joke

Vince McMahon has reportedly been in a very bad mood over the last couple of months, and his frustration has become a running joke within WWE. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to result in issues for the wrestling giant, adjustments have become necessary. These audibles have led to a great deal of anger from McMahon, and employees are rumored to be making jokes about it.

According to PW Insider, by way of E Wrestling News, Vince has been coming off as a “grumpy SOB” in the last few weeks. Employees are doing their jobs but joking about having to stay away from the boss for everyone’s sake.

It’s gotten to the point where one anonymous employee said they are staying out of the building as much as they can. The employee said they are sitting in their car as long as possible to keep out of Vince’s way and to “stay out of his vision.”

WWE returned to live television this past week, but they are still working with a minimal crew. Some superstars have yet to return to the ring, and it has hindered many big storylines and angles from being able to continue or even begin.

Since the pandemic started, McMahon has dealt with several major issues that have easily contributed to his bad mood.

Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT had all been taping without live audiences. WrestleMania 36 took place in an empty WWE Performance Center, and it had to be split over two nights to keep everyone in a healthy working environment.

Numerous furloughs were given to WWE employees, while nearly two dozen superstars were released to cut costs.

In the middle of March, McMahon’s XFL had to suspend its season, just as all professional sports leagues had to do. Less than a month later, the XFL suspended all operations and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which brought a complete end to its comeback attempt.

This past week, former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck filed a lawsuit against McMahon for wrongful termination, as reported by Fox News. The complaint states that Luck “wholly disputes and rejects the allegations outlined in the Termination Letter and contents they are pretextual and devoid of merit.”

There are still plans in place for WWE to film its weekly TV shows and pay-per-views, albeit with no fans in attendance. Once social distancing guidelines ease, wrestling fans could start returning to fill the seats.