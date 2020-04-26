Yaslen Clemente Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Sheer Bodysuit

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Sunday, April 26, American fitness model Yaslen Clemente shared a sizzling snap with her 1.8 million Instagram followers.

In the tantalizing photo, the social media sensation is seen posing in a marble tiled bathroom. She sat, perched on the rim of a sizable bathtub, steading herself with one of her hands. She arched her back, as she pulled at a strand of her hair. Yaslen tilted her head and looked directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The 22-year-old flaunted her fantastic figure in a black bodysuit with sheer paneling and zipper detailing from the clothing brand, Honey Birdette. The lingerie left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging ensemble. The bodysuit also accentuated her slender waist, curvaceous hips, and long, lean legs.

For the photo, Yaslen wore her ash blond hair in tousled waves and a deep side part. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup — a subtle application that included filled-in eyebrows and a light coat of mascara. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the post’s caption, the Instagram star gave additional promotion to Honey Birdette by tagging the company.

Fans seemed to love the provocative post as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes. Quite a few of Yaslen’s admirers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“You really look beautiful Yaslen,” gushed a fan.

“Ever since the first photo I saw of you, you stole the show! Just one beautiful lady,” added a different devotee.

“I love whatever you’re wearing you look amazing in it!!!” remarked another follower, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Wow you are so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on Instagram. As fans are aware, she has a tendency to upload photos of herself wearing risque outfits. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by posting a picture, in which she sizzled in white lingerie while kneeling on a couch with her cat beside her. That post has been liked over 42,000 times since it was shared.