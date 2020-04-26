Felicity Huffman Hopes To Return To Her Acting Career In 2021 Leaving Her Scandal In The Past

Following her role in the college admissions scandal, Felicity Huffman hopes to return to acting.

Former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman has her sight set on the future and is hopeful to return to her acting career in 2021. The actress’s career was put on hold following her 2019 involvement in the college admissions scandal. Now that all that is behind her she is ready to return to work, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Huffman has been keeping a low profile over the past year following her release from prison where she spent 11 days after pleading guilty to paying $15,000 to have her older daughter Sophia’s SAT responses corrected so she would score higher on the exam. Since her release she seems to be making strides to make up for her actions by repairing family ties and doing volunteer work.

A career comeback is next on her agenda. However, it will have to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic has passed as she is currently hunkered down with her family, inside sources say.

“Like everyone else, Felicity is staying home with her family and quarantining. She continues to be very involved with the charities involving prison reform and The Teen Project. Once COVID settles, and as she has said in the past, she will continue the work past the completion of her community service hours. Felicity is also hopeful that she’ll be able to return to acting early next year.”

The last project Huffman worked out before her acting hiatus was a dark comedy called Tammy’s Always Dying. The movie, which was directed by Amy Jo Johnson, follows Huffman as the lead. She plays an alcoholic mother on welfare. The movie was released on September 5 of 2019, six months after Huffman’s arrest for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Of course, Huffman’s return to acting could be a challenge due to the scandal. Following her release from prison, public relations expert Danny Deraney gave his take on whether she would be able to work again, according to The Mercury News.

“The small amount of jail time will certainly not work in her favor,” he said, pointing out that Huffman’s light sentence did cause many to feel as if she did not truly pay for her crimes.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman was also required to pay a fine and complete 250 hours of community service work as part of her sentencing. She has been working particularly close with the Teen Project. This is an organization that is meant to help young and vulnerable girls with challenging backgrounds get an education and live a successful life.