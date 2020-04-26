Lele Pons Has A Rooftop Dance Party With Bikini-Clad Pals

Lele and her friends practiced social distancing while they partied.

Lele Pons teamed up with a few of her fellow content creators to have a rooftop dance party, and all of the participants, except Lele, were rocking skimpy bikinis. The scantily-clad women made sure to practice social distancing by dancing a lot more than six feet apart.

On Saturday, Lele to Instagram to help her fans get their weekend started on a high note with one of her entertaining uploads. Her video began with a demonstration of her sexy moves. She was shown dancing through a door that opened out onto a roof.

The multi-talented singer, model, and YouTube star decided to go barefoot for her performance. Lele was rocking a black crop top and a pair of faded denim cutoffs with a high waist. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of over-sized sunglasses.

Lele’s hair was platinum blond, and she was wearing it down and straight. She appeared to be bare-faced.

Lele shook her hips, spun around, and shimmied her shoulders as the lively Celia Cruz song “Quimbara” played. The energetic performer then pointed to a different part of the roof some distance away. The camera panned over to show Instagram star Sandra Gutierrez dancing in a patterned string bikini. She was also rocking a black Nike visor and a pair of slide-on house slippers.

Sandra pointed behind her, and actress Evelyn Gonzalez was briefly shown spinning around in a gray string bikini with a thong back. Instagram influencer Erubey de Anda was up next. She was rocking a silver two-piece, and she was dancing on a higher part of the roof. Fitness model Diana Maux was moving and grooving on a similar mini-tower, which seemingly had to be accessed via ladder. She was flaunting her fit physique in a red string bikini with a thong back.

Lele added a comedic touch to the end of her “Social DisDancing” video. When the camera panned back over to her, she was dancing with a life-sized plastic skeleton.

As of this writing, Lele’s video has racked up over 1.5 million likes and 24,000 comments.

“This is beautiful 100 percent love to see more dancing,” read one response to her post.

“This is what quarantine got people doing,” another fan remarked.

“Hahahahaha~that’s great girls!” a third admirer wrote.

One fan also commented on Lele being the only woman in the video who wasn’t wearing a bikini, and she responded to the observation.

“My body ain’t ready,” she wrote.

While Lele didn’t want to dance in a bikini, she’s not always shy about showing off her fit figure in skimpy swimwear. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured modeling a neon pink bikini top in a set of photos that she uploaded to Instagram earlier this month. The garment matched her hair color at the time.