Stephanie Sanzo Shows Off Muscled Arms And Shoulders In Gray Sports Bra New Instagram Photo

Stephanie Sanzo flaunted her impressively chiseled upper body in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the Australian fitness trainer rocked a gray sports bra and a matching pair of biker shorts. Standing in what appeared to be her home gym, she flexed the biceps of one arm, showing off the gym-honed muscles that she’s known for. She kept her other arm tensed and straight which highlighted the definition of her shoulder and tricep muscles.

Stephanie pulled her blond hair into a messy bun for the photo and appeared to sport an understated makeup look, with eyes that seemed accentuated with liner and mascara but no color on her lips.

In her caption, she fittingly wrote about discipline and the fact that it means doing things that you don’t want to do when they need to be done.

The photo accumulated over 33,000 likes, as of this writing, and more than 400 Instagram users have commented on it. In those, fans raved over Stephanie’s display of muscle definition.

“You are amazing, Steph!!! Biggest inspo since the start!” one Instagram user wrote before adding heart eye and flexed bicep emoji to the comment.”Keep smashing your goals, boss babe.”

A second Instagram user complimented her work ethic.

“You’re the most disciplined person I know,” they commented.

A third gushed over her physical attractiveness

“U are really one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen! Honestly,” they wrote

But amid all of the compliments, some commenters had questions for her. One person asked whether she had rest days while another wondered whether the image would be available as a poster.

But one fan had a more introspective question for Stephanie.

“What’s been your best experience/memory since you started your fitness journey?” they asked.

Stephanie hasn’t responded to the question, as of this writing.

Much like her most recent post, in one of her previous uploads, Stephanie also shared a motivational message in her caption about choosing the life that one wants to live, despite the challenges that might be in the way.

“So often we live our lives based off the opinions of others (friends, family, colleagues, etc)” she wrote. “But YOU are the one that is ultimately responsible for your life – so make sure you live it on your terms.”

The caption accompanied a photo of Stephanie flexing her bicep while wearing an olive-green sports bra and black shorts.