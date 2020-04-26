WWE News: Former Champion Opens Up About Backstage Heat With Goldberg

The Inquisitr recently reported that former WWE superstar Duane Gill — who went by the name Gillberg when he wrestled for the company — wants to come out of retirement for a match with Bill Goldberg. However, that may never happen as Goldberg reportedly doesn’t like his impersonator.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Gill was recently interviewed by Lewis Nicholls, where he shared a story about the first time he met the Hall of Famer. It happened back in 2003 while both performers were backstage at a Monday Night Raw taping.

Gillberg had been brought in to appear in a segment with Goldberg and The Rock, but before they appeared on television he decided to introduce himself. However, Goldberg didn’t welcome the former Light Heavyweight Champion with open arms.

“He put his hand on my shoulder and that was about it. We had a little segment that night and he did a bunch of pictures with me. He was kind of cool about it but you could tell that he didn’t like me at all. All the boys always told me, ‘Goldberg really wants to kick your a**.'”

Gill made a name for himself during the Attitude Era by parodying Goldberg, who was the biggest star in WCW at the time. He was used by WWE as a way to take shots at the rival company, as was commonplace during the Monday Night Wars. However, it’s unsurprising to learn that Goldberg wasn’t too happy to meet the superstar whose entire gimmick was based on mocking him.

Gill also found some success by poking fun at Goldberg. He was the company’s Light Heavyweight Champion for 15 months, making him the longest reigning champion in the title’s history. However, the title was also an afterthought in the company at the time, and Gill was still depicted as a comedic jobber throughout his run.

Despite having heat with Goldberg at one time, Gill has been used to propel some of the Hall of Famer’s storylines in recent years. During the 2017 between Goldberg and Kevin Owens, Gillberg was featured in a Monday Night Raw segment which saw the latter superstar beat him up.

A match between Goldberg and Gillberg would have been a better idea in 2003 while both superstars were in their primes. Both veterans still have some matches left in them, though, and if Goldberg ever wants a match with Gill, the former Light Heavyweight Champion is open to the idea.