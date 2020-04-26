AEW News: Dustin Rhodes Deletes Controversial Post On Ending COVID-19 Lockdown

Virtually everyone has an opinion about the coronavirus pandemic, but All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Dustin Rhodes chose to delete his controversial take. With a great deal of the world still in lockdown due to COVID-19, live wrestling on television has been temporarily brought a halt. This past week, Rhodes took to Facebook to call for an end to the lockdown, while also saying that the United States is “not a socialist nation.”

Many Americans have been wondering when things will reopen now that lockdowns have been in place for the last month and a half. Some states have already begun opening certain businesses in phases, but others could still be closed for months.

Rhodes has not been happy about the current situation, and he decided to express his feelings this past week on Facebook. In his post, he not only said that people need to return to normal, but that everything was “mass hysteria,” per Pop Culture.

“The world needs to open back up and end this mass hysteria. We are not a socialist nation. We are not a democracy! We are a republic. If we go on any longer with this bullsh*t, our economy will be shot and that much harder to kick start. #EndTheShutdown.”

It didn’t take long for Rhodes to take down his post after the comments got out of hand.

Before Rhodes deleted the post, fans began coming down on him for telling people to take unnecessary risks with their lives. He stood by his call for the country to reopen, but Rhodes also clarified that he didn’t want people to be a danger to themselves or anyone else.

In the comments, Rhodes said that he knows there is an epidemic going on that has caused major loss of life, but that he believed people had to move on. He made sure to tell his followers that everyone needed to take precautions, wear masks, and abide by social distancing procedures, but that the world still had to “open up.”

AEW has enough taped footage to air its weekly Dynamite show on TNT well into May. And Wrestling Inc. is reporting that the promotion could end up returning to live television in Jacksonville, Florida, as soon as May 6.

Last week, WWE returned to live tapings after the state of Florida deemed professional sports an “essential” service. Wrestlers in Florida are allowed to return to work during the coronavirus pandemic, which means Dustin Rhodes and AEW could resume live shows in just a couple of weeks.