Dr. Deborah Birx Says ‘It Bothers Me’ That Donald Trump’s Suggestion About Disinfectant Still In News Cycle

The coordinator of the White House’s task force on the coronavirus said on Sunday it “bother her” that Donald Trump’s incorrect suggestion about injecting or ingesting disinfectant as a treatment for coronavirus is “still in the news cycle.”

Dr. Deborah Birx appeared on CNN on Sunday, telling host Jake Tapper that the fixation on Trump’s controversial advice is taking attention away from the real information Americans need about the spread of the coronavirus.

“I think it bothers me this is still in the news cycle,” Birx said, via The Hill. “Because I think we’re missing the bigger pieces of what we need to be doing as an American people to continue to protect one another.”

Trump drew controversy after suggesting during Thursday’s White House briefing that there might be a way to use disinfectants in the body “by injection insider or almost a cleaning.” The comment drew immediate pushback, with public health experts warning Americans not to attempt injecting or ingesting disinfectant.

Trump later walked back the statement, saying he was only being sarcastic, and Birx herself explained to Fox News that when Trump receives new information, “he likes to talk that through out loud and really have that dialogue.” The statement reportedly led to internal conflict within the White House, and Trump went consecutive days without holding a news conference with updates on the coronavirus.

In Sunday’s appearance on CNN, Birx said it was clear that Trump’s suggestion was just a “musing” and not intended to be actual medical advice.

But there is evidence that some Americans may not have understood that point. As The Inquisitr reported, New York City’s poison control center saw a significant rise in calls for people who ingested household cleaning supplies in the hours after Trump’s comments. Other locations have experienced similar increases.

Trump has been criticized for a number of incorrect of misleading statements about the spread of the coronavirus and potential treatments, leading Dr. Birx and other medical experts in the Trump administration to at times publicly contradict him. After Trump’s statement about disinfectants this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared a message advising people only to use disinfectants in a way that is consistent with instructions. Trump himself retweeted the advisement.

“Household cleaners and disinfectants can cause health problems when not used properly. Follow the instructions on the product label to ensure safe and effective use,” the message from the CDC noted.