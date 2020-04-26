Laurence Bédard Sizzles In A Sexy Snakeskin-Print Bikini

French-Canadian model Laurence Bédard tantalized her 2.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling snap in which she showcased her curves in a skimpy bikini. She didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, but she was likely in her apartment. She posed in front of a set of glass doors facing a glass-encased balcony with a stunning view.

Laurence flaunted her fit physique in a tiny snakeskin-print bikini that left little to the imagination. She had her back turned to the camera, so her cleavage wasn’t on display in the look. However, she did flash a hint of side boob in the skimpy bikini top, which featured triangular cups and thin strings that tied around her back and neck. The minuscule swimsuit left all of Laurence’s tattoos on display as well.

She paired the bikini top with matching thong bottoms that featured the snakeskin-print fabric. Her pert derriere accentuated by the style of the bikini, and thin strings tied on her hips, further emphasizing her hourglass physique.

The photo was cropped part of the way down Laurence’s thighs, so not all of her legs were visible in the shot. However, there was still plenty for her eager followers to appreciate about the sexy shot.

Laurence wore her hair down in a sleek style, and the darker hue looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin. She didn’t layer on any accessories beyond what appeared to be some elastic bands around her wrist, instead allowing her tattoos and the bold swimsuit to be the focal point of the shot.

Laurence likewise seemed to have gone makeup free for the post, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 29,300 likes within just one hour. It also received 618 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“You have some crazy good tats!!” one fan said, admiring all of Laurence’s ink.

“The world is forever brighter with your smiling face thank you for making ppls world a brighter place,” another follower added.

“What do I have to do to wake up next to a beauty like you?” one fan commented, followed by a string of emoji.

“The view outside the window pales compared to the view inside,” another follower added flirtatiously.

Laurence has been thrilling her followers with plenty of sexy snaps taken at home, including one from just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported. In that particular update, Laurence rocked a pair of skimpy pink satin pajamas from the online retailer Fashion Nova that showcased her curves to perfection.