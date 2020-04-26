Rachel Cook Rocks Her Curves In A Skintight Mint Green Mini Dress, Teases Her Country Side

Model Rachel Cook is showing off a new look in a trio of uploads to her Instagram page. The former Playboy model is giving off a confident, sultry vibe in this post and her fans are wasting no time in responding.

The Sunday morning post includes three photos of Rachel and a saucy caption. She quipped about how this would be a great look for a music festival if they were still a thing. This seems to be a pretty obvious nod to the ongoing social distancing efforts that are causing the cancellation of many public events, including a number of music festivals.

Rachel is wearing a pair of white cowboy boots and a short mint-green mini dress that showcases her incredible curves. The boots seem to be the component that sparked a country reference in her caption, but the rest of the ensemble exudes sheer sexiness more than anything else.

In addition to the boots and mini dress, Rachel is wearing a wig to transform her appearance. The first photo captures the model from the side, turned just enough to show off her pert derriere. Rachel is looking over her shoulder toward the camera, her lips parted slightly.

The second snap in this upload shows Rachel from the front and she is tugging slightly at the spaghetti straps over her shoulders. The skintight fit of the dress has a low scoop neckline that provides a hint of cleavage and the garment beautifully showcases her hourglass curves.

The final photo in the trio of sultry snaps shows Rachel from the side again, squatting down and resting her chin on one hand as she gazes toward the camera. She is exuding something of a sexy girl-next-door vibe and her followers are loving it.

This Sunday morning upload garnered 40,000 likes in less than an hour along with hundreds of comments.

“Ride em cowgirl. Looking hot hot hot,” teased one impressed follower.

“You are so beautiful and man what a fine body,” declared one of Rachel’s fans.

“@rachelc00k not only are u the most gorgeous and stunning girl ever but I also truly believe that you’re an amazing and a very kind person too,” praised another follower.

“Literally my all time fav post notification,” shared another follower.

Rachel often shares risque photos showing her wearing virtually nothing, like a popular, recent post featuring her wearing just a black thong. At the same time, this former Playboy model knows how to get pulses racing while wearing a simple ensemble that highlights her confidence and all of her jaw-dropping curves, as this saucy snap proves.