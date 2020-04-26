WWE News: Triple H Reveals Why He Won’t Be In A Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Triple H is one of the greatest superstars ever to set foot in a WWE ring, but he has no desire to take part in one particular contest. The next big pay-per-view for the promotion is Money in the Bank, and it will take place next month. The qualifying matches happen on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. But Triple H says him appearing on the ladder won’t happen.

On May 10, Money in the Bank will take place at the WWE Performance Center with superstars competing for a future title shot. The men’s ladder match already has five superstars who have locked in their spots, but one or two more will still fight to get in.

As Triple H made the media rounds to promote his 25-year anniversary in WWE, he spoke with Newsweek about the event. When asked if he wishes that he would have been in a MITB ladder match at some point in his career, Triple H was content with letting others handle it.

“I have no desire to climb a high ladder and get pushed off of it. There are certain guys that are built for ladders and guys who are, and I’m not one of them. My ladder matches have normally involved me whacking someone with it or getting whacked with it a lot. So climbing and falling off of it is not my forte.”

It isn’t that he hasn’t been in a ladder match or two before, but it’s just not where you’ll typically see him. Many fans will remember SummerSlam 1998, where Trips defeated The Rock in a ladder match to capture the WWE Intercontinental Title.

The men’s match at this year’s Money in the Bank already has Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, and King Corbin in it. Otis and Dolph Ziggler will have a qualifying match on this week’s SmackDown to determine another competitor going after the coveted briefcase.

Triple H said that upon the creation of the MITB matches, he was always taking part in other storylines. Bad timing and his personal preference never allowed him the full opportunity to have a spot in one.

One of the good things for Triple H was that he was almost always in a championship picture of some kind anyway, which meant he didn’t need to chase a title shot. With his in-ring career nearing its end, fans shouldn’t hold out hope of him ever trying to climb a ladder again.