Lisa Lanceford Trains Her Back And Arms With A Broom In New Workout Video Series

Lisa Lanceford trained her back and arms with a broom in the most recent video series on her Instagram page and fans are praising her creativity.

Dressed in a mint-green sports bra and a pair of gray leggings, the British fitness model started the circuit with a series of bicep curls. She attached each end of a resistance band to the red broom and placed the middle of the band under one of her feet. Then she lifted the household cleaning tool upward, hinging the motion at her elbows.

In the second video, Lisa tackled a set of bent-over rows. She kept the resistance band in the same position as the previous videos but widened the placement of her hands on the broomstick. Then she bent forward and pulled it toward her chest, pointing her elbows out to the side as she did so.

Lisa ditched the broom in the third video and attached the resistance band to her fence, with each end positioned far apart from the other. While kneeling, she pulled the ends of the band downward until her elbows were almost at her sides.

After that, it was time for resistance band rows. Lisa wrapped the band around one of the fence’s posts for this one. Starting in a standing position, she leaned forward which loosened the tautness of the band. Then she raised her torso and stretched it towards her chest.

Straight-arm pull-downs came next, and Lisa followed these with a set of resistance band squat curls. For this exercise, she pulled two resistance bands through the handle of a kettlebell which anchored them to the ground. Then she assumed a deep squatting position which brought her knees close to her chest and her glutes in line with her ankles. Placing her elbows on her knees, she lifted and lowered the handles of the resistance band, squeezing her biceps at the top of the exercise.

The post has been liked more than 35,000 times, as of this writing, and 350 Instagram users have commented on it so far.

In the comments section, Lisa’s fans shared how much they enjoyed the uniqueness of her workouts.

“Great idea with the broom, thank you!” one person wrote.

“Love the broom idea haha, gonna give it a try,” another added.

Love you home workouts silly posts and energy!!!!! Keep being you, you motivate me every day!!

a third Instagram user remarked.

Commenters also complimented Lisa’s chiseled physique.

“Your arms are insane…..love the workout,” a fourth added.