Amanda Cerny Sizzles In Risque Nude Outdoor Shower Snap

Amanda Cerny is urging her followers to make an effort to conserve water, and she is sharing her steamy strategy for how she does this herself. A new Instagram post shared late Saturday night by Amanda shows her posing in an outdoor shower with her boyfriend Johannes Bartl. There is no question that this one is a jaw-dropper.

The photo features Amanda nude in a tight embrace with Johannes. He is also nude, and the two have their arms tightly wrapped around one another.

Johannes and Amanda are positioned quite carefully here to give viewers a rather intimate look at their dynamic without revealing anything outright over-the-top.

Amanda is on her tip-toes and is leaning forward slightly with her body pressed fully into his. They were photographed from the side, their faces obscured with her head turned toward his.

Viewers got a good glimpse at both Johannes and Amanda’s insanely fit physiques with this creative shot. A thin tan line could be seen on Amanda’s hip where her bikini bottoms would usually rest. In addition, there was a bit of sideboob visible along with the curves of her pert derriere and long, athletic legs.

The reaction to this risque shot was immediate and intense. In just 10 hours overnight, more than 1.8 million of Amanda’s followers liked the sultry snap. The post also prompted more than 17,000 comments and people had plenty to say about this photo.

“That’s the most beautiful picture that I’ve ever seen,” remarked one of Amanda’s fans.

“Looks like the meeting of Greek gods,” declared an impressed follower.

“Damn that caught my eyes really quick that’s love at it’s finest,” praised someone else.

“This is wholesome it shows the trust between two lovers and to be comfortable in your skin. Sorry I’m a nerd,” wrote another fan.

This upload caught the attention of many everyday fans of Amanda’s, but it garnered praise from other social media celebrities too. For example, Venezuelan fitness model Michelle Lewin made sure to like the post. In addition, Lewis Howes, the beau of the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet Garcia, posted a comment showing how impressed he was by this one.

Long-time followers know that Amanda has developed a unique balance of sharing comedic photos and videos on Instagram along with a full slate of sexy snaps like this one. She regularly draws hundreds of thousands of likes for even the most basic of photos, and easily brings in more than a million views on her videos. However, it looks like this nude shower shot is blowing the rest of her recent snaps out of the water in terms of engaging her fans and raising temperatures.