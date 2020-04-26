Katelyn Runck Flaunts Fit Physique In Crop Top & Matching Miniskirt

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Sunday, April 26, fitness model Katelyn Runck shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

The pictures were taken by the professional photographer known as Lee LHGFX. They were taken on Rodeo Drive, in Beverly Hills, California. Katelyn flaunted her fantastic figure in a long-sleeved crop top and matching miniskirt adorned with an intricate pattern, seemingly inspired by Versace. The set was manufactured by the clothing retailer, Shein. The revealing ensemble showcased the model’s incredible curves and washboard abs, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported a pair of sunglasses.

For the photo shoot, the brunette beauty wore her long locks down and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle application included sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick.

The first photo featured Katelyn standing with her back arched and her legs spread. She placed both of her hands on top of her head, as she gazed directly into the camera, with her mouth slightly open. What appears to be a storefront could be seen in the background.

For the following picture, she struck a seductive pose by jutting out her hips while on a paved walkway. The 28-year-old turned her head, as she held on to her sunglasses.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers to describe the ways in which they are able to feel their “most confident.” Katelyn also implored fans to let her know which of the two photos they prefered.

Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to share their opinions regarding the photo set.

“1, you have the [R]odeo [D]rive look,” wrote one fan.

“2, I wanna see that beautiful face,” remarked a different devotee.

Quite a few commenters noted that they had difficulty choosing a favorite image.

“You look fantastic in both pics, you look fantastic in all your pics,” said a follower.

“No one does it better than you honey. I love both pictures,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Katelyn graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words. The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it has amassed more than 10,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque outfits that leave little to the imagination.