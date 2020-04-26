Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In A Tiny Green Crochet Bikini

“The World’s Hottest Nurse” Lauren Drain thrilled her 3.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling share in which she showcased her sculpted physique and tantalizing curves in a tiny green crochet bikini. Lauren included the geotag of Las Vegas, Nevada on the post.

Lauren crouched down in front of a neutral wall, with dark brown stones along it. The simple backdrop provided the perfect background for her curves. She didn’t include any information about where the skimpy bikini she rocked was from, but the look showcased her curves to perfection.

The bikini top featured a crocheted cup that covered the bare minimum, and also featured a few cut-out segments that exposed even more skin. Thin straps stretched around her neck, over her shoulders and between her breasts for a unique look that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

Lauren’s pose meant that not much of her bikini bottoms were visible, but a few thin strings stretched over her hips, suggesting that they were likely as skimpy as the top.

Lauren added no accessories beyond the nude wedge heels she wore, and kept her makeup simple as well. She rocked a pale pink shade on her lips, which were slightly parted in a seductive expression. Long lashes framed her insanely blue eyes, and bold brows accentuated her gaze even more.

She added a burst of color in her nail polish, which was a bold pink hue. Her blond locks were styled in a casual tousled style, and she crouched down for the sexy shot. She stared directly at the camera in the pose, flaunting her assets.

She paired the sizzling snap with a cheeky caption, and her Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the update. The post racked up over 40,900 likes within just 15 hours, including a like from UFC bombshell Arianny Celeste. It also received 430 comments within the same time frame from her eager fans.

“You really look good darling. You make a beautiful momma,” one fan commented.

“Beautiful,” another fan added simply, following the comment with two heart eyes emoji.

“The eyes have it,” one follower commented, captivated by Lauren’s piercing blue gaze.

“You are so sexy and hot,” another fan said, including several flame emoji in his comment.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren shared a breathtaking shot with her fans that highlighted both her own sculpted physique and an incredibly stunning national park. She posed on the edge of a rocky perch overlooking an incredible view of North Cascades National Park, and rocked a pink sports bra and black thong bikini bottoms for the occasion. Her blond locks were braided and the sun shone down on her fit physique, making for an amazing picture.