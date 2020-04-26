Donald Trump Says Coronavirus Press Conferences Are ‘Not Worth The Time & Effort’ Anymore

President Donald Trump tweeted over the weekend that the near-daily White House coronavirus press conferences weren’t worth his time.

Trump blamed the media for failing to report on the conferences in an accurate way.

“What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately,” he wrote.

He then went on to argue that the televised conferences do well with ratings.

“They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!” he concluded.

His comments come days after he suggested that scientists may be able to figure out a way for disinfectants to be taken internally. He also mused tat there may be a way to get ultraviolet light inside human bodies to combat the COVID-19 virus. His comments garnered intense backlash and shock from people on both sides of the aisle.

“Then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs,” he said.

After facing pushback from doctors, medical experts, and other public figures, along with household cleaner manufacturer Lysol, Trump said on Friday that his comments were meant sarcastically. That day he only appeared at the White House press conference for under 20 minutes. Other press conferences in the past have lasted nearly 2 hours, with an average of about 45 minutes.

He also left without taking questions from reporters.

The truncated meeting, combined with Trump’s Saturday tweet, both support rumors that the president is planning on cutting back on his coronavirus pressers. As The Inquisitr previously reported, four insiders revealed that the daily televised conferences would likely end.

Instead, the briefings would be shorter and potentially not daily any longer.

The sources say that the president feels the press conferences are becoming repetitive. One adviser also said that the televised events weren’t helping his chances of re-election in November, adding that voters don’t want to watch the president spar with the press.

Some Republicans have called for the president to shorten the briefings or hold them once a week.

On Saturday, Trump continued his Twitter tirade, saying that he never called the pandemic a “hoax” but that Democrats and the media were the ones perpetrating a hoax.