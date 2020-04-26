Arianny Celeste Slays In A Sexy Leopard-Print Set

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste shared a seductive snap with her 3.3 million Instagram followers that showcased her beauty and curvaceous physique. She included the geotag of Beverly Hills, California on the post, which appeared to have been taken at home.

For the shot, Arianny rocked a sexy set from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn many times before on her Instagram page. Arianny made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in her picture as well as in the caption. Though she didn’t show off the front of the ensemble, her seductive pose still thrilled her followers.

The look Arianny rocked featured a bold leopard-print fabric that looked stunning against Arianny’s sun-kissed skin. The top had some major volume in the sleeves, obscuring Arianny’s toned arms and shoulders, and was a cropped length. A sliver of Arianny’s back was exposed in the look.

She paired the voluminous top with a miniskirt that was a lot more form-fitting. The skirt was a slightly high-waisted style, inching up Arianny’s toned torso, and clung to her pert derriere and thighs. The hem was scandalously high, leaving plenty of her incredible legs on display. Arianny had bare feet in the casual shot, and posed with one foot curled up beneath her and the other extended with a slight bend.

Arianny arched her back slightly in the shot, showing off her hourglass physique as she gazed seductively over her shoulder at the camera. She braced herself with one hand on the floor, while the other was positioned on her knee. She posed in front of a bold piece of art, although many of her fans were likely captivated by her curves rather than her decor.

Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a low ponytail, with several large chunks left loose to frame her face. Her beauty look featured bronzed tones and a nude gloss, giving her a golden goddess vibe. Arianny’s fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 21,300 likes within just 12 hours. It also received 238 comments from her eager fans.

“10/10 hands down for sure,” one fan said, loving Arianny’s snap.

“You look beautiful and gorgeous honey love you,” another follower added.

“A wild Arianny in her natural habitat,” one fan commented, referring to the animal-print ensemble she rocked.

“Looking fabulous Arianny,” another follower said.

Arianny has been keeping her followers entertained with a mixture of Instagram updates, from snaps taken at home to throwbacks from an earlier time. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny thrilled her followers with an outtake from the photoshoot for her 2020 calendar. In the snap, she wore a pair of denim bottoms and a neon green bikini top as she showcased her curves in a Mexican convenience store.