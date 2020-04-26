Anastasia Skyline Spreads Her Legs In Tiny Hot Pink Bikini

Anastasia Skyline has been missing her outdoor life so much that she posted a throwback snap of herself soaking up some sun in Florida. The new Instagram upload, published on April 24, featured the Russian model in a hot pink two-piece that showed off her enviable figure and killer assets.

The photo was shot in Sunny Isles Beach. Anastasia was seen sitting on a white towel under the blazing sun. She posed with her legs spread in front of the camera and positioned her hands in front of her taut stomach, showing her perfectly-manicured nails. Although she wore a pair of oversized sunglasses, it appeared that she looked directly at the camera with her lips pouted. The bright sunshine enveloped her flawlessly tanned skin, making it glow.

Anastasia wore an itty bitty bikini from an unknown brand. The classic triangle-style top boasted padded cups that appeared to be cut too small for her enormous breasts. The deep plunging neckline showed a generous amount of cleavage and narrow straps that went over her neck, with another pair of straps tied on her back. She rocked a matching pair of bikini bottoms that were pretty low-cut. It featured small straps that tied on the sides of her curvy hips. The high leg cuts flashed an ample amount of skin and tan lines.

The babe kept her hair up in a high bun. As she had sunglasses on, it was hard to tell whether she had full makeup on, but from what was visible, she had defined eyebrows. She accessorized with a gold bangle and a red string bracelet. Her manicured nails were painted in a hot red color.

In the caption, Anastasia told her fans that she “missed” the times where she could spend time under the sun.

As of writing this, the latest social media upload racked over 64,200 likes and more than 600 comments. A lot of her online admirers couldn’t get enough of the post and flocked to the comments section to compliment her stunning physique. Some others couldn’t find the right words to express their thoughts. Instead, they dropped a trail of emoji.

“Missing those views!! I wish the quarantine period will be over so that you can go to beaches and make more content similar to this photo,” one of her followers commented.

“You have an amazing figure, and this picture is lovely! I miss going out too,” wrote another admirer.

“I love your bikini. It’s a nice contrast on your tan lines!” added a third social media user, adding a string of emoji at the end of the comment.