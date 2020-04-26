Alexis Ren Smolders In A Plunging Black Top

Alexis Ren treated her 13.9 million Instagram followers to a stunning new photo of herself this weekend. The sultry black-and-white snap hit her page on Saturday and has earned nothing but love since going live.

The Dancing With the Stars alum posed outside on a beautiful, sunny day in the tantalizing image. She was captured from the waist up, gazing at the camera with an intense and smoldering stare. Her dark tresses cascaded behind her back in a messy fashion while some fell slightly in front of her face. She wore a minimal amount of makeup to highlight her striking features, though ultimately, the beauty application allowed her natural beauty to shine.

As for her ensemble in the sizzling shot, Alexis opted for a revealing, backless top that showed some serious skin. She wore a sexy black number with thin straps that wrapped behind her neck and showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The garment boasted a plunging neckline that hit far past her chest, leaving not only her decolletage bare, but a portion of her flat midsection as well. Its panel-style cups featured a lace trim along both sides and teased her millions of fans with an eyeful of cleavage that proved hard to be ignored.

A pair of hoop earrings dangled from the model’s ears, adding just the right amount of bling to her risque look. The set of jewelry, however, appeared to be the only accessory she added, ensuring that all eyes remained on her incredible figure and racy display.

Fans were far from shy about showering Alexis’ breathtaking social media upload with love. It has earned more than 555,000 likes after 19 hours of going live, and has drawn hundreds of compliments in the comments section.

“You’re a dream baby,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Alexis was “the most beautiful girl in the world.”

“Words can’t describe the natural beauty of this picture,” commented a third admirer.

“What a marvelous portrait! Love B&W, the light, the pose, all perfect,” a fourth follower remarked.

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration with the photo, with many filling their comments with the flame, heart-eyed, and red heart emoticons.

Unlike many social media stars, Alexis does not make a daily appearance on her page, meaning her posts are even more welcomed by her army of fans. She shared another stunning set of images last month that saw her flaunting her killer curves in a form-fitting white dress. That post proved extremely popular, racking up over 863,000 likes and 2,807 comments to date.