Ron DeSantis Says Florida Is ‘God’s Waiting Room’ For Dying Seniors

At a coronavirus press conference on Sunday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called the state a “waiting room” for seniors who will soon die, Raw Story reported.

“Florida is ground zero for the nursing home, we’re God’s waiting room,” he said. “We have a huge number of facilities, a huge number of residents.”

Nevertheless, DeSantis boasted about the “proactivity” of his state’s battle against coronavirus and noted that Florida’s long-term care facilities have 1.2 coronavirus deaths per 100,000 residents.

DeSantis also talked about efforts to increase testing in the state, which has 30,839 cases as of Sunday afternoon.

“We’re close to 340,000 individuals that have been tested and in southern Florida where we have the bulk of the cases, the ratio of tests per citizen is one for every 45 people.”

DeSantis noted that April 3 saw 1,317 new coronavirus cases, which is the most the state has ever seen. On the same day, a total of 11,725 tests were received, which DeSantis notes creates a positivity rate less than other regions, such as New York and Boston. He also pointed to Saturday, when Florida saw 823 new COVID-19 cases and 19,342 tests.

“So the positivity rate for the new Florida cases compared to the tests that had been done on people that had not already tested positive was about 4.5%. So that’s a very low positivity rate.”

DeSantis is an ally of President Donald Trump and previously faced criticism for his slow response to the coronavirus. As The Guardian reported, DeSantis took particular criticism for prioritizing the economy and ignoring public health experts in favor of the Associated Industries of Florida, the Florida chamber of commerce, and the state’s restaurant and lodging association.

DeSantis reportedly talks with Trump regularly and shares the president’s ideology. For example, DeSantis took aim at outsiders from New York for spreading coronavirus through the state, echoing Trump’s approach to focus the blame on China. When Trump suggested that New York be quarantined, DeSantis threw his support behind the president, whom many credit for DeSantis’ win.

Donna Shalala, a congressional representative for Miami who was the U.S. secretary of health during Bill Clinton’s administration, says DeSantis serves Trump — not the people of Florida.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, DeSantis was accused of using his office’s legal team to kill a lawsuit from The Miami Herald, which was intended to uncover information about the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state’s nursing homes. According to Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown, DeSantis is attempting to hide the state’s true COVID-19 numbers from the public.