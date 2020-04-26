Demi Lovato Says Her ‘Sonny With A Chance’ Castmates Were An Inspiration As She Battled Addiction

Lovato reunited with the cast of the Disney Channel show via video chat.

Even as the quarantine caused by COVID-19 forces most people to stay in their homes, many celebrities have taken the opportunity to reunite with old castmates. That was the case for Demi Lovato, who joined a video chat with the casts of Sonny With a Chance and its spin-off series So Random!. In the chat, Lovato said that one of her co-stars on the show was an inspiration for her the first time she entered rehab.

The chat also included Damien Haas, Sterling Knight, Tiffany Thornton, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Dough Brochu, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Shayne Topp and Audrey Whitby. On the call, Lovato said that Thornton was one of her biggest inspirations as she exited rehab.

“When I went away to treatment for the first time, you were my biggest inspiration coming out of it because you dealt with all of those pressures of being a woman on TV,” Lovato said.

Lovato also said she was miserable on the set of the show because she was sleep-deprived and overworked. The singer continued by saying that she’s much happier with the mentality she has now.

“I’m realizing that as I’ve gotten older because when I was young, when you start off in the industry as a 7-year-old, 8-year-old, you kind of value your self-worth with your success. I have moments all the time where I’m like, ‘Do I want to continue this? Or do I want to pull a Tiffany and move to Texas, have a family and have a farm?'” Lovato said.

The cast also discussed Lovato’s dressing room, which was kept at a sweltering 98 degrees because of Lovato’s eating disorder, which meant that she was underweight and constantly freezing.

The singer offered some advice for other young stars before leaving the call. She said that it’s important to speak up for yourself, especially if you’re feeling tired or sick. Since she returned to the public eye earlier this year, Lovato has been remarkably candid about her struggles with addiction and an eating disorder.

In a recent interview on the I Weigh podcast, Lovato told host Jameela Jamil that her attitude toward relationships was one of the things that triggered her addictions. She said that after entering rehab, she had to learn how to set boundaries with other people. For Lovato, the alternative was far too revealing and involved discussing every detail of her life. Eventually, the singer realized that she didn’t have to be that forthcoming.