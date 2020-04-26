Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A Revealing Black Set

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore stunned her eager Instagram followers with her latest snap, a smoking-hot shot taken while she was in a luxurious-looking car. Tarsha included the geotag of Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia on her post.

The black set Tarsha rocked was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The set was crafted from a black ribbed material that clung to her curves, and the style showcased plenty of Tarsha’s sun-kissed skin.

The crop top had long sleeves and a neckline that dipped low, flaunting a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The hem of the top came just below Tarsha’s breasts, showing off a sliver of her toned stomach.

She paired the crop top with matching shorts that were a high-waisted style, going over her belly button and covering up some of her exposed skin. The shorts had a drawstring waist, and a figure-hugging silhouette that showcased Tarsha’s curves to perfection. They were a scandalously short length and left almost every inch of Tarsha’s toned legs on display.

Tarsha finished off the look with a few accessories to add her own twist to the ensemble. She rocked a pair of black-and-white printed running shoes, giving her outfit a more athletic vibe. She also added a name plate necklace and a pair of hoop earrings.

Tarsha’s hair was pulled up in a half-up style, revealing her stunning face while curls cascaded down her chest. She kept her beauty look glamorous but subtle, with bold brows, long lashes, a glossy brown-hued shade on her lips, and neutral eyeshadow tones. She posed with one hand on her thigh and the other resting on her forehead as she stared at the camera, lips slightly parted in a seductive expression.

Tarsha’s fans absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 14,300 likes within just four hours. It also received 148 comments from her eager followers.

“Obsessed with every photo of you lately,” one fan commented.

“I love your hair,” another follower commented, captivated by Tarsha’s styled tresses.

“Perfection,” one fan said simply, followed by a single heart emoji.

“Such a beauty,” another added.

Tarsha has been tantalizing her fans with plenty of sizzling snaps taken at home, including some in sexy swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha shared a smoking hot snap in which she rocked an insanely skimpy green bikini. The swimsuit covered barely anything at all, and Tarsha rocked it outside while showing off her curvaceous physique. She added the caption “iso makin’ me thicc,” drawing attention to her voluptuous body.