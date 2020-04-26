Joe Burrow Has Reportedly Been Studying The Bengals Offense ‘For Weeks’

Now that Joe Burrow is officially a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, it’s time to get to work learning his new team’s offense. At least it would be if he hadn’t apparently already started to do that. A new story by Bleacher Report‘s Mike Chiari claims Burrow has actually been studying the Bengals’ offense for weeks as he assumed that’s the team that would be taking him.

The report went on to say because Burrow has been studying the offense for weeks, he’s quite a ways ahead of where other first-round picks will be. That will give him a very good shot of competing for the starting job right out of the gate.

Chiari points out Burrow has been assumed to be the starting quarterback no matter his level of studying his new offense. The Bengals still have veteran signal-caller, Andy Dalton, on the roster and he’s made it clear he wants to be on the team in 2020. Dalton has also said he is willing to return even if it’s as the backup quarterback.

Burrow is expected to be the starting QB in the first week of the regular season, but the analyst pointed out his learning the offense and studying the way the Bengals play is bound to help him in his rookie season.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_WQqsVjTzq/

It helped that the former Ohio State and LSU product has heard for weeks he was going to the Bengals. The front office hasn’t exactly worked hard to dispel those rumors. As The Inquisitr reported earlier, the team gave Burrow a heads up they would be taking him even before the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chiari also points out the concern with Burrow is going to be the lack of pre-season camps he’s going to have before the regular season. In regular times, he’d be getting ready for his first of several OTAs. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s not clear what, if any camps will be held before this fall. It’s expected teams won’t be able to come together before the end of the summer. It’s also thought the end of the summer might be too early.

The analyst also points out it appears the first overall draft pick is trying to take care of his lack of preparation on his own. There are also those in the NFL community who wonder if a season will take place at all in 2020. Some have talked about moving the start date back but with a schedule is tight all year long, it’s not clear how that would be handled.