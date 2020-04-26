Kayla Itsines Flaunts Trim Figure In Blue Sports Bra And Black Shorts For At-Home Leg Workout

Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines demonstrated an at-home leg workout for her 12.4 million Instagram followers in the latest video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a navy blue sports bra and a pair of loose-fitting black shorts, Kayla started with a series of weighted glute bridges. For this exercise, she lay on the ground and placed a dumbbell on her pelvis. Then she raised her hips and lowered them.

In the second clip, she performed a set of closed squats. She stood with her feet narrower than shoulder-width apart and held a set of dumbbells at her sides. Then she bent her knees until her thighs were almost parallel to the ground.

The third video saw her perform a set of calf raises, which required her to repeatedly lift her heels while also keeping the dumbbells at her sides.

After that, she tackled a set of hover leg extensions. For this exercise, she propped herself up on her arms while she held the dumbells. With her torso and pelvis raised, she got into a “hover” position by flexing her feet and raising her heels. Then she extended her leg behind her and lowered it back to its original position before repeating the exercise on the other leg.

Kayla did pushups on her knees next and followed those with upright dumbbell rows. For the latter exercise, Kayla held both weights in front of her pelvis and then raised them toward her chest, pointing her elbows out to the side as she did so.

In her caption, Kayla suggested doing 12 repetitions of each of these exercises. She encouraged her followers to do the entire circuit in 10-minutes and to complete three rounds of the sequence. She also suggested that anyone who didn’t have access to dumbbells could fill milk bottles with sand or water to create household substitutes for the weights.

The post has been liked more than 25,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments, fans expressed their appreciation for her exercise demonstration.

“Loving your workouts!! Thanks for sharing and motivating me!!” one person wrote.

“Thanx for another great workout!” a second commenter added before including a double heart emoji in the comment.

“Kayla, you are a legend,” a third commented. “Thank you very much for everything that you do for us. God bless you. Wonderful workout again.”

“I follow her, she has some great examples of technique and exercises to change up your routine,” a third person wrote after tagging a fellow Instagram user.