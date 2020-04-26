Kristin Cavallari Poses In A Pool Of Water As She Celebrates 3rd Anniversary Of Her Jewelry Empire

The reality star and businesswoman marked a major milestone with Uncommon James.

Kristin Cavallari posted a stunning photo in honor of the third birthday of her company, Uncommon James.

The business owner and former Laguna Beach and The Hills star regularly posts to Instagram, but her new celebratory slideshow shows just how far she has come in recent years. In the pic, Kristin skips the swimsuit top as she poses in a glistening body of water. The bareback pic shows the back of a gold drop necklace from her Uncommon James collection. The style star, whose hair is pulled back into a loose bun for the topless photoshoot, also wears large gold hoop earrings as she stares straight into the camera.

A subsequent bareback photo shows Kristin wearing trio of gorgeous medallion and crescent necklaces, and two other snaps show her in a more “clothed” state where her jewelry still stands out. A final photo shows Kristin in her businesswoman best as she wears a black outfit and dark red lipstick paired with a perfectly pointed necklace.

In the caption to the post, Kristin wished a happy third birthday to her jewelry and accessories company as she revealed that she started out just looking for a side gig to fill her time while being a stay-at-home mom. Kristin and her husband, retired NFL star Jay Cutler, have three children together.

The Very Cavallari star added that she feels like “the luckiest girl” in the world due to her successful business venture and she thanked all of her supporters.

In comments to the photos, fans and famous friends, including Total Bellas star Brie Bella and actress and singer Jana Kramer, offered Kristin congratulations on her massive success and three-year milestone.

“Happy birthday boss babe!!! So so happy for you,” Kramer wrote.

“Yes HONEY! she BELIEVED she could, so she DID! Love you,” added Kristin’s close friend Justin Anderson.

“It has been so fun to literally watch you grow from the young teenager to the success that you are today,” another fan wrote. “Congratulations!! Can’t wait to see what the future holds for you and yours.”

While she didn’t intend for her side hustle to become a full-blown business, last year Kristin admitted there is no turning back now.

“I’m in it, this is a business,” Cavallari told USA Today last July. “I’m doing it, and I’m so driven and so motivated. There is no other option for me than getting (the business) where I want it to be. Now is where the real work starts.”

The business, which was spawned in Kristin’s former Chicago home ahead of a move to Nashville, blew up after her E! reality series, Very Cavallari, premiered in 2018. Kristen admitted she didn’t initially have a five-or ten-year plan for what has now become her jewelry empire.