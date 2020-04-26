WWE News: Mickie James Provides Major Update On Current Status With Company

Mickie James has been out of action for almost a year after tearing her ACL. The former WWE Divas Champion was expected to return this month, but those plans appear to have been delayed as she needs more time to recover. However, James has assured fans that she’ll be back in the squared circle in the near future.

Speaking on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, by way of Fightful, the superstar opened up about her current situation and what’s caused her return to be delayed. The good news, though, is that she’s confident of making a full recovery.

“I’ve just been kind of still steadily rehabbing because even now and I’m just nine months or whatever it is post-surgery, I can tell within myself where perhaps my hamstring isn’t as strong as my other one and they are not completely equal so if I have more time in my own right to continue to heal and recover and build to come back, I’d rather come back at 110 percent than 90.”

While James’ return date has yet to be confirmed, the veteran superstar does have some big plans for when she re-enters the squared circle. During the interview, the superstar also discussed her title ambitions, claiming that she wants a run with the Women’s Championship down the line.

EXCLUSIVE: @MickieJames can't wait to represent her heritage when she enters the Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/QUb9IIZwBu — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017

However, James doesn’t just want to win the title for the sake of it either. According to the superstar, it must be a storyline that makes sense, as she wants her next reign to be special and well remembered by fans for years to come. James thinks that the best champions make the fans feel “emotion,” and that’s what she wants to accomplish.

James also stated that she could have amazing matches with Becky Lynch and Bayley, who are the current champions of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, respectively. If James had a choice on who to face, however, she’d likely choose the red brand, and she has an attachment to it having spent the majority of her WWE career competing on it.

If James is successful in her title hunt, she’ll be the first superstar in history to hold the Divas Championship, the Women’s Championship and the TNA Knockouts Championship. She is arguably one of the most successful female wrestlers in history, even though many fans believe that she doesn’t always get the credit she deserves.

Since being injured, James has worked as a commentator on WWE Main Event and focused on her music career.