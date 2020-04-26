Timothée Chalamet And Lily-Rose Depp Have Broken Up After More Than A Year Together

The two first sparked dating rumors in October of 2018.

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have broken up. The couple, which first met in October of 2018 during production on Netflix’s The King, have ended their relationship after more than a year together, Us Weekly reports.

Rumors of the split first started following an interview in British Vogue with the 24-year-old actor in which he’s described as “currently single.” Chalamet and Depp were always private about their relationship. They never publicly commented on it, but they were photographed together on numerous occasions throughout the past year.

The two attended a number of events around the premiere of The King together, and were also linked after they sere spotted together in New York. Depp is the daughter of Johnny Depp and his ex, Vanessa Paradis.

Even before he was well-known, Chalamet had a habit of dating the children of incredibly famous people. He was previously in a relationship with Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon while they were both students at La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. Depp had previously dated 28-year-old model Ash Stymest.

Following news of the split, reaction on social media was mixed. Some users were surprised that the couple was dating at all, while others jokingly suggested that this meant the runway was clear for them to get their shot with the widely beloved actor.

“My prayers have been answered,” one user wrote.

“And the congregation said ‘amen,'” another remarked.

There was yet another group of reactions that seemed to dismiss the news, in part because both Depp and Chalamet are still so young. Chalamet, in particular, has been jettisoned into the spotlight in just the last three years following a string of successful performances in everything from Call Me By Your Name to Little Women. The young actor’s relationship with Depp was his first in the public eye, but it likely won’t be his last.

Elsewhere in his interview with British Vogue, Chalamet discussed his recent work performing on stage in London, and also defended his generation’s complicated relationship with technology. He argued that, although people the 24-year-old’s age are often thought to be over-reliant on their phones, it’s actually more complicated than that.

“It’s easy to point to these things as the cause or the symptom, but I think my generation is a guinea pig generation of sorts. We’re figuring out the pros and cons and limits of technology,” Chalamet said.

In addition to his work on the London stage, Chalamet also has the lead role in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming two-part adaptation of Dune. The first part of the adaptation is set to hit theaters in December of this year.