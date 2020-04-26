Sadie Robertson Celebrates Marriage Milestone With ‘Bachelor’ Hug & Gorilla That Shoots Water From Its Nose

Sadie and her husband have been married five months.

Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, came up with a creative way to celebrate five months of marriage.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old Duck Dynasty star took to Instagram to reveal that she and Christian, 21, were marking their marriage milestone with a little help from a large pink friend full of air. In a photo that Sadie shared with her 3.7 million followers, she and Christian were pictured with an inflatable gorilla. The cartoonish primate was bright pink, and it was slightly taller than Christian. Water was spraying out of its nose, and some of the droplets were hitting Sadie and Christian.

Sadie color-coordinated part of her outfit with the gorilla. She was rocking a pair of light pink athletic shorts, a white hoodie, and white sneakers. She had her blond hair pulled back in a low, messy chignon.

Sadie had her arms around Christian’s neck, and her tan legs were wrapped around his waist. Christian was holding his wife up by placing his hands underneath her thighs. He was rocking a light blue T-shirt, black pants, and a pair of sneakers that were off-white, gray, and red. Sadie was laughing as she hugged her husband. The couple’s photo was snapped outside their home.

In the caption of her post, Sadie explained that she was trying to recreate the “run hug” that is so often seen on the ABC reality dating series The Bachelor. Many one-on-one dates on the show start with a contestant running to the bachelor, leaping into his arms, and wrapping her legs around him.

Sadie seemed to suggest that her own leg-wrap hug represents how she plans on “holding on for forever and ever” when it comes to her relationship with Christian. She also called her husband her “best friend.”

As of this writing, Sadie’s cute photo and sweet sentiments have earned the author and podcast host over 239,000 likes. Sadie and Christian’s hug also earned the approval of The Bachelor star Madison Prewett.

“Killed the bachelor hug,” Madison wrote in the comments section of Sadie’s post.

Sadie’s post was also flooded with well-wishes from her followers, but a few fans confessed that they thought they were about to be congratulating her on being pregnant, not being married for five months. They seemingly thought that her photo’s celebratory vibe was indicative of a baby announcement.

“Literally thought this was a pregnancy announcement,” read one response to Sadie’s photo.

“Wow for a second I thought a baby was on the way,” another fan wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sadie has said that she doesn’t plan on getting pregnant anytime soon. In fact, she stated that it will be “years” before she and Christian have children.