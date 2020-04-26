WWE News: Sonya Deville And Mandy Rose Pull No Punches During Heated Twitter Argument

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown rivalry between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville continues to gather steam, and the former best friends have brought their bad blood over to Twitter. As documented by Ringside News, Deville lashed out at her old Fire and Desire tag team partner following Rose’s appearance on E! Canada. Rose, meanwhile, was having none of it.

After Deville took a dig at Rose for receiving all of the spotlight, the latter responded by calling out her former tag team partner’s jealousy. In recent weeks, Deville has threatened to ruin Rose’s life, and now her motivations for doing so are becoming clearer.

“So you wanna ruin my life bc people saw more talent in me than you? I’m so confused…? Like I have any control over other people’s opinions? Sounds like a bunch of jealousy to me.”

According to Deville, however, Rose only ever wanted the attention to be on her. Now that they are no longer friends, though, the former MMA star plans on stepping out from behind Rose’s shadow and becoming the center of attention in her own right.

“U didn’t want to god forbid share one second of the spotlight w me which is fine honey. BUT make no mistake about it karmas a bihhh and her name is Sonya Deville.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Deville called Rose a “centerfold b*tch” and claimed that she stands no chance against an actual fighter. In Deville’s eyes, Rose is nothing more than a model who ruined the team’s title aspirations. Rose responded by saying that she’s always been judged because of her looks. and that she’ll prove there’s more to her.

The feud between the pair began after the mysterious Friday Night SmackDown hacker released a video showing Deville sending Otis a text from Rose’s phone. Rose and Otis were supposed to have a date on Valentine’s Day, but Deville’s actions ensured that the Heavy Machinery member showed up late to the restaurant.

Upon arriving at the restaurant, he found Rose on a date with Dolph Ziggler, who was in cahoots with Deville all along. While Otis and Rose eventually solidified their long-brewing at this year’s WrestleMania, Rose is still upset that her best friend went behind her back.

The rivalry between the pair is certainly heating up, and both superstars are commanding a lot of attention on the blue brand as a result. Until recently, the former teammates were quite underutilized, but this feud is establishing them as strong singles stars.