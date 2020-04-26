‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Cyrus Continues To Make His Presence Known In Port Charles

Cyrus Renault is not done yet in Port Charles, and this upcoming week on General Hospital, viewers will see him meeting up with not only with mayor Laura Collins, but also fellow mobster Sonny Corinthos. He has been free to roam the city thanks to Jordan Ashford, and many are scrambling to figure out the best way to handle this villain.

Cyrus has been pretty smug, both in and out of prison. He thinks that he can outsmart the people of Port Charles, especially Sonny and Jason. Sonny had to cancel his meeting with Cyrus last week due to Mike’s deteriorating condition, but on Monday SheKnows Soaps indicates that the threesome will have their meeting after all. In the Monday previews, Sonny says that he is “here now” and that he is ready to get it over with.

The original plan was for Jordan to make sure that Cyrus was released from prison and Jason would take care of him. That takes on a definite meaning in the mob world. They are ready to make sure that this guy never hurts anyone else ever again. However, that hasn’t happened just yet. What will this meeting accomplish and will it be enough to stop Cyrus from wreaking havoc in Port Charles?

Cyrus is determined to make the best of his night, West Coast. And he seems to be very familiar with Julian's police record.

According to the print version of Soap Opera Digest, there may be some type of deal that will be made that will stop Cyrus from hurting anyone else. He has seemingly threatened people just by having a conversation with them and Sonny is out to protect their families.

Also on Monday’s General Hospital, Laura will sit down with Cyrus at the MetroCourt and it looks like she is waiting for his answer about something. She is also eager to get rid of him once and for all so she can protect the town from anymore bloodshed. In the previews, she told him that she is anxious to hear what his decision will be. It sounds like she is offering him a way out of town, as she had previously given him.

Cyrus has no problem at all taunting everyone he meets. It will be interesting to see what the meeting between him and Sonny has in store and if anything will be resolved. Cyrus has already had a couple of confrontations with Carly and that worried both Sonny and Jason. They have their loved ones to protect and they will do anything to make that happen. General Hospital fans will see more of Cyrus Renault in the coming weeks as he seems to be settling right in.